The Crucial Years

The Other Cheek
Some random notes from the climate fight, and the next three chapters of The Other Cheek.
The richest university in the world capitulates after a decade of activism
We've left Afghanistan--but that doesn't mean we can't learn a great deal from its (nonviolent) history
A few choice words from Bernie on Labor DayListen now (1 min) | A pep talk as we enter the stretch drive for the most important bill Congress has considered in decades
The first chapters of my new book, and other almost-to-the-weekend business
Wreathed in smoke and shrouded in torrential rain, all the name-brand corporations choose nihilism at a crucial moment
Welcome to a new newsletter from an old hand
