The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katie's avatar
Katie
3d

simply horrible. we are living through a USA- and Israel made apocalypse.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Brenda Cullen's avatar
Brenda Cullen
3dEdited

Thank you, Bill, for shining a clear light on these war crimes that we, as citizens, make possible. This will be an enduring stain on our country and shame on us as a people.

Reply
Share
90 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill McKibben · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture