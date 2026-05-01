The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Michael Belfiore's avatar
Michael Belfiore
2d

Amazing snapshot of the current state of affairs in climate tech and politics. I found the Zipline update and Rivian/Redwood partnership particularly inspiring. Now, if only we can get my governor on board the climate tech train (I'm in New York). As a renter, I'm particularly interested in balcony solar. Thanks for all the links, too!

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Andrew Day's avatar
Andrew Day
2d

Cash 🤑💰 crisis after futile quest for your fossil fuel ⛽🛢️ fix ❓❓‼️👌😲 Who ya gonna 🤙😎 call ❓ ( not 🚫 💸 💵 Bill). Here comes the Calvary, Fartwell International, first 🥇 name in natural 🤢 gas ✌️🤢⛽⛽🛢️ ‼️👌👹

Here comes the SUN 🌞🌻 it's all right ‼️✌️😎

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