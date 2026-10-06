The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Genessa L Krasnow's avatar
Genessa L Krasnow
Oct 6

I have a client who is the CEO of a multimillion-dollar human-centered research and design firm. Their business is drying up because of AI. I look around my desk as I write this and think: a human designed this desk, this keyboard, this light, this phone, the art on the walls, and I wonder why we would want artificial design. Design is about intuition, emotional intelligence, refinement, and experience. I don't need anything to happen faster. I would like it all to slow down. I advise my client to dig deeper into the human aspect of his business and use that as the differentiator as competitors go towards the machine. Nothing can or should replace the beauty that humans see and can create.

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Paula Dashiell's avatar
Paula Dashiell
Oct 6

Thank you for this, dear Bill. Your most important sentence: "The point is the doing." As a life long educator and observer of many, many children and adults, I learned that achieving a goal is nice, but engaging in the process of getting there is better.

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