The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Debbie H's avatar
Debbie H
Sep 29

++++++More solar🌞 panels and battery-powered energy 🔋 for US!+++++

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Jeff Cook-Coyle's avatar
Jeff Cook-Coyle
Sep 29

The big corporations are not the only one spinning backflips. Easily half of the renewable developers that I am connected to on LinkedIn are now working in data center development. The day to day work is virtually the same. The motivation is turned on its head. Fear (of not being able to get a job in renewables) and greed (the dollars are much, much bigger now) are the drivers.

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