Wildfire smoke obscures the Boston sunset earlier this week

Because I’ve had the joy of living deep in the woods almost my whole life, I may be more attuned than some to the way the natural world looks. I’ve long maintained that if you dropped me into the eastern woods and told me to guess the day of the year from the color of the leaves I could get within a week—I love the procession from the neon green of early spring to the leathery deep green of late summer, just before the swamp maples start to turn red.

So it throws me off when things get weird. This past week we’ve been living through some of the haziest skies I can remember—the smoke from the Canadian wildfires seems to have settled in, and it is filtering the sunlight so that everything looks wrong. It’s as if the sun has grown a little dim, its rays a little washed out and pallid; shadows seem to have a fuzzy edge.

I don’t like it one bit, but it’s probably an apt accompaniment to the feeling that I’m living in a slightly different country than the one I’m used to—America’s broad outlines are familiar, but the MAGA smoke is shifting its contours in disturbing ways. It feels constantly off.

By this I don’t mean the ongoing general idiocy—we’ve had years of rightwing dumbness, so it almost bounces off my brain when I read, say, that GOP lawmakers have sent another big letter off to the Canadians demanding that they stop the smoke or face “real consequences.” I mean: Canada’s boreal forest is heating up, drying out, and catching fire, and the reason that it’s hot and dry is, above all, the clouds of carbon dioxide that Americans have poured into the air—and which the GOP is doing its level best to increase. The fires are happening in mostly vast roadless tracts—there’s not much way to prevent, or even fight, most of the fires. Their main actual victims are the indigenous inhabitants of the far north who have done literally nothing to cause the chaos. But as I say: this is just par for the rightwing course.

What’s unnerving to me is the change in fundamental American dispositions. Let me cite three of many.

Science. I’ve always thought of Ben Franklin as the most American of the founding fathers, partly because he was funny and didn’t take himself too seriously, and partly because he was an honest-to-God scientist. I mean: the stove, the bifocals, the whole electricity thing. And swim fins. He set the template for America’s practical curiosity about things, a curiosity that has manifested in centuries of scientific and engineering prowess, until just about now. The news that RFK Jr. has pulled the plug on the next generation of vaccines which may have offered our best route to dealing with cancer; the news that the federal government has pulled the funding for the scientist widely regarded as the world’s greatest mathematician; the news that we are going to literally destroy a satellite measuring carbon concentrations—it makes me nearly weep with frustration. Each of these cases have histories that go thousands of scientists deep, and each potentially would open up a thousand new lines of inquiry. And we’re going to actively discourage that exploration and understanding: this is something that’s never happened before in this country. Fairness. America has been, obviously, an unfair country from the jump. But in my lifetime we’ve at least felt the need to try and correct some small measure of that unfairness. Those days are over. From the ongoing destruction of the Voting Rights Act to the forced rejiggering of college admissions so that they can once more favor the already blessed, there is no longer any pretense being made; the supposed campaign against DEI has turned into—as it should have been clear it would—a campaign against black, brown, and poor Americans. Yesterday came the news that the EPA is “clawing back” seven billion dollars in grants to help low and moderate income Americans put solar panels on the roof. The Solar for All program. For example, Indigenized Energy, a nonprofit group led by Native Americans, completed the country’s first two Solar for All projects in October 2024. The group installed residential solar and battery storage systems for members of the Chippewa Cree Tribe in Box Elder, Mont., and the Oglala Sioux Tribe in Porcupine and Pine Ridge, S.D. “One in five households on reservations lack access to electricity, and this program was an opportunity to close that gap,” said Cody Two Bears, the chief executive of Indigenized Energy. “But those were just two kickoff projects to show what was coming for the next five years.”

Again, I find my frustration rising almost to the limit—these kind of things fall under the category of “the least we could possibly do,” and now we’re not going to do them. Hopefully the courts will intervene to spare at least some of the projects, but the meanness can’t be erased.

Servility. America has always been refreshingly democratic; that was the whole point of breaking with the king. And now we have a country filled with—to use an insult that should come back into vogue—lickspittles. Watching the head of the most valuable company on earth, Apple, scrape and truckle before the president yesterday, presenting him with literal 24 karat gold statue should make any actual American ashamed. We were not a people who cowered—but now apparently we are. I understand the impulse—it’s scary to find oneself in the administration’s sights, and perhaps I’ll cower too when the time comes. But for now: resist. The next big chance is, of course, Sun Day on September 21—and given the depth of the Trumpian antipathy to solar and windpower, it’s more important than ever. Some of the resistance will be gentle and beautiful: here’s a picture of some volunteers making felt suns this week for a giant upstate New York art project But sometimes the most effective resistance looks exactly like that.

Under this spooky shrouded sun it’s hard to imagine what real sunlight looks like. But our job is do what we can to clear the American air, so those who come after us can breathe freely again.

In other energy and climate news:

+A truly remarkable test in California of a “virtual power plant”—the hooked-together batteries from 100,000 homes. As Tim McDonnell reports

On a hot Tuesday last week, during the 7pm-9pm window that is typically its time of peak demand as people come home from work and turn on appliances, Pacific Gas & Electric and other top California power companies switched on residential batteries in more than 100,000 homes and drew power from them into the broader statewide grid. The purpose of the test — the largest ever in the state, which has by far the most home battery capacity in the US — was to see just how much power is really there for the utility to tap, and to ensure it could be switched on, effectively running the grid in reverse, without causing a crash. The result, which the research firm Brattle published this week, was 535 megawatts, equal to adding a big hydro dam or a half-sized nuclear reactor at a fraction of the cost. “Four years ago this capacity didn’t even exist,” Kendrick Li, PG&E’s director of clean energy programs, told Semafor. “Now it’s a really attractive option for us. It would be silly not to harness what our customers have installed.”

+BP, having renounced for the second time its commitment to renewables, is heralding a big new oil find in Brazil.

"We are excited to announce this significant discovery at Bumerangue, BP's largest in 25 years," BP Executive Vice President for Production & Operations Gordon Birrell said in a statement. "This is another success in what has been an exceptional year so far for our exploration team, underscoring our commitment to growing our upstream. Brazil is an important country for BP, and our ambition is to explore the potential of establishing a material and advantaged production hub in the country."

Among other things, this will complicate the upcoming global climate talks in the Amazonian city of Belem—Brazil has aspirations both as a leader in the global warming fight and as a big new source of hydrocarbons. Like BP it will probably have to choose…

+It’s possible BP may not get to pump that oil—because EVs continue their meteoric rise in the rest of the planet. New data from June shows that more than a quarter of the cars sold on the planet came with a plug, up 22% in a single year. In China, biggest car market on earth, fifty percent of the cars sold in the first half of the year were electric

In fact, I’d argue that this is starting to look like a last gasp. News from Wall Street this week underscored the shift. As Alastair Marsh reports

Wall Street has seen a significant decline in its financing of fossil fuel projects, as markets prove more powerful than net zero goals in shaping loan and bond portfolios. In all, financing provided to oil, gas and coal projects by Wall Street’s top six banks fell 25% to $73 billion this year through Aug. 1 from the same period in 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The biggest decline was at Morgan Stanley, where fossil-fuel financing dropped 54%… With Wall Street having opted out of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, there’s perhaps little reason to expect US banks to embrace new carbon guidelines. At the same time, if the latest data on fossil-fuel financing is any guide, US banks may now be reducing emissions in response to the forces of capitalism.

On the other hand, one is saddened to learn that insurance giant Chubb, which in 2019 pledged to do its part to “steward the planet,” has backslid, agreeing to underwrite a coal-fired power plant in Vietnam.

Giovanna Eichner, shareholder advocate at Green Century Capital Management which holds shares in Chubb, said: “It's absurd for Chubb to continue to underwrite activities that are causing climate change and then turn around and pay for the claims and payouts caused by these activities.”

+Protect vital fungi! Wyatt Myskow at Inside Climate News has the latest underground news:

In the soils of most ecosystems around the world, mycorrhizal fungal communities form intimate relationships with the roots of the plants above them, exchanging nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen for carbon, of which they store an estimated 13 billion tons annually. But with mycorrhizal fungi living underground, science’s understanding of their global distribution has lagged behind what it knows about plants and animals found on the surface. A new study published Wednesday in Nature helps to change that, with the Society for the Protection of Underground Networks mapping the global distribution of mycorrhizal fungi’s biodiversity for the first time. But the progress came with some bad news, as the study found that more than 90 percent of fungal communities are unprotected, threatening their ability to draw down carbon and support ecosystems across the globe.

+Mike Tidwell's new book The Lost Trees of Willow Avenue continues to gain praise for showing the impact of climate change on Americans' everyday lives, from the cost of taking down massive trees to paying for widespread Lyme disease to building flood levees on suburban streets to keep flood waters out of churches and preschools.

+Fascinating new look at the direct human health impacts of carbon dioxide as levels grow in the atmosphere. Writing in the journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the authors conclude: “The chemical and biochemical pollution associated with CO2 is a serious problem that may turn out to be no less important than that of radiative forcing in terms of damage to human health and to the whole biosphere.”

As one of the authors, Ugo Bardi, explained in a dispatch for the Club of Rome,

We found that the current concentration of 425 ppm is not far from levels that can negatively affect people’s health, and we breathe much larger concentrations indoors. In addition, we keep it increasing by about 3 ppm every year. What are we doing? We are continuously exposed to concentrations much higher than those at which our ancestors evolved and, reasonably, were optimised for. A body of knowledge has accumulated on this subject as the result of experimental tests. The data are still scattered and often in need of verification. But the overall conclusion is clear: negative effects on human mental abilities are seen already at CO 2 concentrations commonly experienced indoors today. And the higher the atmospheric concentration becomes, the higher the indoor concentrations will be. The negative health effects of excess CO 2 can be reversed by exposing the affected people to fresh air. The problem is that the increase of CO 2 in the atmosphere is irreversible, at least for now. Nobody was ever exposed to these concentrations for their whole life, but future generations of humans will be. And nobody knows for sure what the effects on our health and our very survival could be. It is a gigantic experiment carried out on our bodies.

+We’re used to talking about “intermittency” with renewable energy—the fact that the sun goes down or the wind can drop. That’s been largely eliminated by the rapid spread of batteries. We don’t talk enough about the intermittency problem with fossil fuel and nuclear plants, which need water to cool themselves. Heatwaves, like the one these last weeks in Europe, are making that clear, as the FT reports

Inland nuclear power plants across France and Switzerland temporarily suspended or reduced activity earlier in the summer, as it is harder to cool reactors in hot weather. In France, 17 out of 18 nuclear power plants faced capacity reductions during the June-July heatwave, Ember said. Most inland nuclear plants rely on rivers to cool reactors and spent fuel, heating the water in the process before discharging it back. But with many rivers already hot, the plants could not discharge heated water without potentially damaging the river ecology. Ember said there had also been concerns around the cooling of coal power plants, as well as fears about fuel shortages as lower water levels reduce barge carrying capacity. When the EU’s multiannual budget from 2028 was published in July, EU officials said that new energy assets and infrastructure should be “climate resilient by design” to ensure they could withstand extreme heat and weather events. However, solar generation reached a record high in June in Europe, up 22 per cent on the previous year, which Ember said kept the “grid well supplied during daytime hours” in most locations.

Meanwhile, reports from the UK, again in the Financial Times, indicate that the cost of Britain’s new nuclear plant at Sizewell may top $100 billion.

The modelling also states the revenue raised from consumer bills to help fund the project is expected to be about £35bn-£50bn in nominal terms, depending on the overall cost of the project. This will be in the form of a surcharge on energy bills during construction, before the plant starts generating electricity.

The government estimates households will pay about £1 each per month, on average, during this period.

+Finally, some cool stuff from around the world

In Australia, they’re using big floating solar panels to cut evaporation from reservoirs. As Srinidhi Ragavendran reports,

Every year, about 1,400 gigaliters of water evaporates from dams and reservoirs across arid Australia, enough to fill Sydney Harbour three times, according to researchers at Deakin University. To reduce this loss, Australian utilities are turning to floating solar installations on lakes and reservoirs. Covering and cooling a large part of the surface of bodies of water with panels reduces evaporation, while also generating electricity. In a country where climate change is making conditions even hotter and drier, and where fresh water is scarce, solutions like this are becoming more attractive.

Meanwhile, in Exeter in the UK the country’s solar-powered hotel has opened—the panels are embedded in the facade.

The 142-bedroom Voco Zeal Exeter Science Park is believed to be the first UK hotel to feature black glass solar panels as cladding, with vertical solar arrays installed on three of its four exterior walls. This innovative solution is complemented by a smaller rooftop solar system, making the building almost completely encased in solar technology. The 2,619-panel vertical solar façade projected to generate 320,000 kWh of energy a year, saving £200,000 a year in energy bills and delivering a return on investment in 18 months.

And here’s a nifty podcast about rooftop solar in Australia, where they’re closing in on 40% of homes with panels on the roof. Here’s Chris Nelder:

Rooftop solar in the first quarter of 2024 in Australia produced 13% of the country’s total energy supply. Now that’s more than grid scale solar, more than wind, more than hydro, more than gas, and at certain times of the year, rooftop solar supplies more than half of the main grid’s power. So this is just a remarkable circumstance here. And Australian experts expect that rooftop solar will continue to grow rapidly until it gets to about 70% penetration of all rooftops because that’s probably the reasonable maximum after taking into account apartments and shading and all that stuff.

One more podcast, this one about the emerging possibilities for solar reccycling, from SolarCycle founder Suvi Sharma:

What is great about a solar panel from a recycling standpoint is it's 90 to 95% by weight, glass and metals. And if you think about your recycling bin at home, those are generally two materials you can put in there because they get recycled. It's the plastics that's challenging to recycle. So, most of it is glass and metal. The issue is that it's all glued together with plastics, and that's what creates a very strong product out there in the environment, but it makes it difficult to recycle. And so a lot of our technologies and equipment and processes are how to cleanly separate these materials from each other.

