The Crucial Years

Discussion about this post

Stephanie Nakhleh
21h

As someone living in the Rocky Mountains, I know exactly the existential disorientation that comes when the sun is blotted out by wildfire smoke. There’s nothing like it. No metaphor quite captures how wrong the light feels, how heavy the air is. In Los Alamos, we’ve lived through two devastating wildfires, and other parts of New Mexico carry the same scars. This is the time of year when we look at the sky and wonder ... is that a cumulus cloud or a pyrocumulus cloud?

I hate it.

Your description and that photo really resonated.

Thanks for capturing that strange sense of unreality we’re living through, where the physical and political atmosphere are both thick with smoke. It’s hard to know where to direct the grief some days. But naming it, as you’ve done here, helps.

Wendy Martyna
21h

Thank you for this beautiful writing about our unbeautiful times. The wisdom here shines through the smoke, and yes, naming precisely what is devastating to us helps us retain our sanity in what can seem inane and insane times. Clarity can serve as a key antidote to the poisons that surround us, as does our sustained action in whatever way suits our skills and passions best.

