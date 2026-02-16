The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Fahy's avatar
Deb Fahy
5d

Someone recently asked me, with everything going on right now, why am I still putting so much time into Third Act Maine, and working so hard to pass laws here such as Make Polluters Pay? This, this is why.

Reply
Share
Eliabeth Anker's avatar
Eliabeth Anker
5d

Geoengineering is not merely tragic; it is not a viable option at all.

Shading the earth with increased cloud-cover (acid clouds, no less) does not decrease the levels of atmospheric carbon nor current levels of heating. In fact, it is likely that tropospheric heating will continue to rise with insulation from clouds. Think of it this way, it is cooler on a rainy summer day, but it does not become winter even after a month of rain. Clouds are highly effective barriers to heat dissipation.

Moreover, we can't just commit to a time-span long enough to achieve zero emissions (which is already politically unlikely). Because of the rebound effect, we will have to commit to creating extra clouds for long enough to achieve lower atmospheric carbon levels. The moment we stop shielding the planet with artificial clouds, the carbon still in the atmosphere will cause a sharp rise in temperature, commensurate to that carbon content. In other words, it will be hotter after geoengineering than before, unless we commit to cloud-cover lasting for a very long time.

As carbon will be elevated in the atmosphere for hundreds of years, this is not feasible in any way. The political will to carry on a project of that magnitude is non-existent. This project would outlast all currently existing political bodies. Due to depletion and degradation of various resources, as well as the very likely collapse of economic structures to finance industrial activity, it is also not likely that we will have the technological capacity to keep this project going until atmospheric carbon reaches safe levels again. So, starting this project is guaranteeing a fatal increase in heating when it inevitably ends too soon.

Finally, cloud-shielding the planet will have serious affects on plant life, and therefore on the entire planetary capacity to produce food. Less than two years of volcanic clouds after Mt Tambora erupted in April of 1815 caused devastating floods and drought worldwide, which, combined with the drop in temperature in the already cold Little Ice Age, caused widespread human famine. Now, scale that to the decades of cloud-cover needed to effect short-term climate moderation.

This is not an option. Full stop.

Reply
Share
15 replies
66 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill McKibben · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture