The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Janisse Ray's avatar
Janisse Ray
Oct 18

This is a wonderful post. So many congratulations on the very-well-deserved award.

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2 replies by Bill McKibben and others
Steve Brant's avatar
Steve Brant
Oct 18Edited

Dear Bill,

I wish we had spent some real time together when we met in Tallberg in 2008. I would have talked to you about what my mentor, Russell Ackoff (from Wharton... known as the Dean of America's Systems Thinking Community) had taught me about root causes. Were Russ alive today, he'd probably say "Using oil is a symptom... not the cause ... of the global crisis we are in, which is a crisis of understanding of the human condition... one in which the wealthy seek to dominate the rest of us and, parallel to that, men seek to dominate women and white men seek to dominate all other cultures."

In other words, we are in a spiritual / emotional maturity crisis... one which will NOT be solved by people learning that "we can replace oil with other means of producing energy". Learning anything new about the history and future of energy needs / production in our world WILL DO NOTHING to change the desire in the (very cold) hearts of the world's most powerful people to rule the world.

Sorry.

What we really need to do is address the "cold heart" crisis in our world... the failure of people like Musk, Thiel, Putin, Trump, et al to care about anyone other than themselves and those cold hearted people just like them.

We need a SPIRITUAL TRANSFORMATION not a breakthrough in the knowledge of what's possible when it comes to producing the energy we need.

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