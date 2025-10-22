The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

Ben Barclay
Hi Bill, I built REEP House, a Showroom for Sustainable Living in Canada, and I get several people a year to live Net Zero as a hobby. I've been meaning to get you wound up about insulation for years. This is a good time to start.

The best energy production is reduction.

If first worlders insulated their homes to Passiv Haus standards, they would reduce their energy use 60%. So that means 8 panels on the roof instead of 24. Those kind of savings on the need for generation are game changers. Even properly insulating a hot water tank is a 10% reduction on total energy.

All the calculations on "how much energy we need" are faulty, by overstating "need". The oil industry doesn't want you to know this. That is why the British Government put the people who run the ENGO "Insulate Britain" in jail.

The whole thing about "more efficient appliances" (furnaces etc.,) is just sales talk, and industry propaganda. By insulating, and reducing energy use by 70%, we eliminate the need to make 70% of the solar panels that we are calculated to need.

Reduce, reuse, recycle, in that order. Not needing the power is better than buying panels from China or anywhere.

My clients live Net Zero. They produce more energy than they use. 1 Insulate. 2 Solar panels. 3 Electric car. That's all it takes, and we don't need more corporate subsidies to do it, only financing. A green loan to do the above can be paid off in 10-20 years from energy cost savings, and then you .. HAVE NO UTILITY OR CAR GAS COSTS .. F O R E V E R.

And your children, and your little dog too!

I'd be happy to take this discussion to regular email or a phone call.

Karen McDiarmid
I live on Cortes Island off the coast of B.C. (Canada) and we're getting government funding to install heat pumps, plus a good portion of insulation, windows and doors to be installed. It's interesting how rarely the U.S. looks to Canada for information or forward-thinking ideas - it's like we're just a big blank spot on the map. I imagine the idea of government subsidies to help the environment is somehow too socialist, communist or "woke."

