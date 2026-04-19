The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Doug Grandt's avatar
Doug Grandt
4dEdited

To me, over the past decade since I launched my campaign to have coffee with Rex Tillerson (TellRex.com), as you may recall, I pondered and learned from that naive experience and have come to a conclusion that is very complex and beyond my ability to express in an organized way. So, recently, after gaining confidence in the use and guidance with human critical thinking, I solicited the help of Claude AI.

These two queries are simple with only a few steps each, but very lengthy as Claude is quite thoughtful, clear and thorough. Please have patience, but I recommend reading them thoroughly to the very last phrase of both.

Bit.ly/KingKiller

Bit.ly/ClaudeOK

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PipandJoe's avatar
PipandJoe
4dEdited

True, but the flip side is that if we do not buy it they can't sell it, so there are also a lot of people so spoiled by modern conveniences that they are also dooming themselves.

Yes, big oil had hidden the truth from the public and their lies are mostly to blame for the delay, but even those who do now know and knew better then are often unwilling to give it up.

I am not talking about employees stuck between a rock and a hard place who have to commute to work and who can not afford a car payment to swap out that old ICE, but I am talking about most who still make those long recreational drives or simply hop in an ICE "whenever" or plan a flight for a vacation.

JUST STOP!

These excess non-essential trips do matter when they are all added up.

Sadly, according to Krugman and Brooks, the price elasticity of demand is not very high for gasoline (in the short run) meaning people will often not change their lifestyles or consumption by much even when the price goes up.

So how about people taking some personal responsibility and doing as much as possible?

I worry that some who simply blame oil companies for filling their demand for gasoline as the bad boogieman, are like addicts who ONLY blame the dealer or perhaps a bad childhood. However, if one does that, there may be no hope for recovery.

Own it!

Stop using.

Waiting for government to act and do more will doom us all. We are out of time.

I also can't afford a car payment so I mark on my calendar whenever I have to go to the gas station how many gallons I bought to make sure every time there is less used per week. One can always find ways to do better and better and use less and less. Traveling on a plane is also simply not done. I love dogs but will not get another since they may add as much to global warming as an ICE vehicle (I read anyway maybe not true) and on and on.

It is up to us to do whatever we can do - then vote blue

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