The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Rick McManus I Empty Earth's avatar
Rick McManus I Empty Earth
5d

Bill, the story of Dulal Hossain waiting three days in 104-degree heat for diesel, watching his rice turn yellow one bicycle trip at a time, is the kind of detail that makes "energy transition" stop sounding abstract. "I'm going backward" is about as plain as anyone could put it.

I wrote something similar in miniature in my novel Athena — a farmer whose crop gets wrecked by weather whiplash, too much water at the wrong time, not enough at harvest. I made it about climate instability. Reading about Bangladesh, I realize I'd underestimated how many different chokepoints can produce the same collapse — a war in the Middle East closing a strait can do to a rice farmer what drought does, just faster.

The Pakistan solar pivot is the detail I'm holding onto, though. A third less diesel dependence in two years is proof this doesn't have to be inevitable. Thank you for not letting the hopeful parts get lost under the maddening ones.

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jeff thomas's avatar
jeff thomas
5d

Depressingly accurate as usual! That said you omitted the horrendous methane leakage from old and abandoned wells. Successive ownership has allowed owners to run away from their responsibilities and govts to look the other way. Not unlike nuclear waste issues, the full life cycle of a well needs calculation including end of economic life and permanent lasting plugging.

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