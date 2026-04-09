The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Steve's avatar
Steve
2d

If I were still living in California, my top priority in a gubernatorial candidate would be electability. Being a clean-energy champion would get bonus points but not be determinative.

I'm pretty concerned that the field has gotten so balkanized -- partly because of single-issue organizing -- that the Republicans manage to elect the next governor. In my book that would be far more of a problem to the clean-energy movement than a Democratic governor who isn't a top champion on the issue.

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DM's avatar
DM
2d

Hochul is no environmental champion, and she has definitely shown us who she really is in the last year. That said, if you are a New Yorker, please call her office and ask her to support a bill prioritizing rooftop and community solar. It's called the ASAP act. One study says that if the state deploys 20 GB of distributed solar, which is what the asap act mandates, we can meet our energy storage targets and save money

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