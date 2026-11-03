I had my Vote! shirt on today because Third Act is running through the tape. Our Party Line senior-to-senior outreach moves into final get-out-the-vote mode today; we’ve already passed half a million phone and text contacts, and we are going to keep going till the bitter end, making sure that the folks we’ve IDed actually cast their votes.

It’s important—and it’s also an advanced form of self-soothing, because I find election day hard to deal with. So much rides on the outcome today, more than realistically should. We’ll find out whether or not the fightback against our slide into fascism-with-American-characteristics has begun in earnest; it’ll obviously take more than one election but at this point we have to win them all. Beginning tonight.

I think the reason it feels so fateful is that we’re counting whether there are more open-hearted people voting, or scared/hateful/cramped people. More people who can analyze their own self-interest and also see beyond it, or more people trapped in some ugly algorithmic spiral. I wish it weren’t so starkly good and evil—but after the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good (and Joan Guerrero and Victor Diaz and…) it feels pretty inescapably binary. And so we do all we can.

Here, for instance, is a good reminder from Ning Mosberger-Tang to go all the way down the ballot!

This election season, millions of voters have the chance to advance affordability and climateprogress by electing pro-clean energy commissioners to their states’ Public ServiceCommissions or PSCs (also known as Public Utility Commissions or PUCs)–a line at or near the bottom of their ballots. PSCs have enormous power over their states’ energy systems. They authorize the building of new energy infrastructure, set policies for rooftop solar and how its owners are paid, and oversee long-term planning that determines whether state clean energy goals are met. They are also responsible for ensuring utilities charge fair and reasonable prices for electricity. The donor collaborative that I founded, 1.5ºClimate, made strategic fundraising for important PSC races around the country a top priority this year. One of those crucial races is in Georgia. 1.5ºClimate’s decision to highlight the Georgia PSC elections was the result of a rigorous analysis that considered the potential climate impact of a positive outcome and pro-clean energy candidates’ chances of winning. Ahead of the special election last year that put clean energy advocate Peter Hubbard in an open seat on the PSC,1.5ºClimate raised more than $800,000 from donors around the country for local nonprofit ally Georgia League of Conservation Voters (GCV) to elevate clean energy and affordability issues in the race. After his victory, Hubbard told the Macon Telegraph, “I will work tirelessly to lower utility costs, to bring more clean, reliable energy resources to this state, and to refocus the Commission’s work on the public interest.” Georgia PSC commissioners are up for election again next week, with five candidates running to fill two open seats. 1.5ºClimate is once again bringing its combination of nationwide fundraising and local alliances to the Georgia PSC election, a huge opportunity for climate progress at the state level. Local organizing by Third Act and GCV, with fundraising support from 1.5ºClimate–which has already raised an additional $500,000 for GCV this year–are helping to put a pro-clean energy majority on the PSC within reach for the first time in the state’s history. There are currently nine states with PSC commissioners on the ballot. If you live in one of those states, casting your vote for pro-clean energy candidates might be the most effective step you can take toward climate action this year. In other states, like Nebraska, voters have an opportunity to make a similar impact by voting in pro-clean energy members of local electric utility boards. These boards are the direct decision-makers on crucial questions about local energy infrastructure and electricity rates. So if you still haven’t voted, look to the bottom of your ballot and make sure you fill in the bubble for pro-climate action and pro-affordability leaders of electric utilities or their regulators. It’s our best chance at progressing toward a more secure future for ourselves and future generations this election season.

Here’s another example: Clara Pratt for Arizona Corporation Commission, which is what they call the PUC in that sunniest of all states. Ayana Johnson (and I) interviewed her earlier this fall. But there are so many races, and so many heroes: Justin Pearson, fighting a valiant fight against the mother of all racist gerrymanders in Tennessee, with the data center backlash helping fuel his campaign; Will Lawrence taking his Green New Deal experience to run for Congress in Michigan. On and on.

Thanks to Brad Johnson and Jordan Haedtler, we have a list of the most important state and local climate initiatives on the ballot today. And despite all the efforts at “climate-hushing,” election day actually features pretty prominently in a few high-profile gubernatorial races, as Marcus Baram explains

Climate surfaces more openly in Alaska’s overlooked governor’s race, where Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has pressed the state to address climate change and said it relies too heavily on natural gas — rare talk from an Alaska politician. Republicans Dave Bronson, Treg Taylor and Bernadette Wilson are also on the ballot. Nathaniel Stinnett, founder of the Environmental Voter Project, called Kreiss-Tomkins “probably the favorite” but said the race is “extraordinarily close.” In the group’s polling, 21% of likely Alaska voters identified climate as a top-three priority, second only to Maine. “I don’t wanna pretend like this is a climate election,” Stinnett said. “But certainly thousands and perhaps tens of thousands of Alaskans are going to vote with climate change top of mind.” In Nevada, the main climate focus is water. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo sued the Trump administration over cuts to the state’s allotment of water from the Colorado River, and Arizona has since joined the suit. Nevada Conservation Voters gave Lombardo a C+ grade, crediting his support of clean energy while faulting his backing of fossil fuel projects. Because Democrats already control both chambers of the legislature, a win by his challenger, Attorney General Aaron Ford, would give the party a trifecta. Stinnett noted that Ford has talked up the clean energy transition in a state that “is kind of like the Saudi Arabia of solar energy, or it can be.”

If you can help today, then help. We’ve been waiting two years to feel something other than dread about our future; today’s the chance. Back to the phones.

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In other energy and climate news:

+From Katie Worth, with Amy Westervelt and Maddy Stone, a truly epic job of retracing the roots of the ruinous global commitment to carbon sequestration. It turns out that way back in 2005 a team of scientists gathered together in Oviedo, Spain to assess the prospects for safely storing co2 underground. This technology became the preferred way to ward off calls for a quick retreat from fossil fuels—but as this team of reporters shows, it was based on a shamefully scant and intellectually dishonest bit of scientific boosterism

Enthusiasm for the technology has only grown. This spring, California embarked on one of the world’s largest carbon burial endeavors yet. While President Donald Trump eviscerated most programs addressing the climate, he has expanded subsidies for CCS. There are more than 100 applications for storage sites pending in the U.S. alone. U.N. analyses suggest that to achieve environmental goals, a CCS industry the size of the entire global oil production industry would have to be built by 2050. But 21 years after Oviedo, a staggering gap lies between expectations for the technology and its operational reality. Since 1996, just 12 large-scale geological storage projects have been constructed. Collectively, they bury less CO2 than a single power plant can emit in a year, according to our analysis of sites listed in an International Energy Agency database. Seven of them have faced technical, financial or performance issues. An investigation by Drilled and ProPublica found there’s reason to doubt carbon capture and storage will ever succeed at the scale needed to offer a significant climate solution.

Meanwhile, in other ‘scientific’ chucklefests, it turns out that the climate deniers hired by the Department of Energy to rewrite America’s climate policy ran their report through AI, who told them

Some of the cited studies, while valid, don’t reflect broader scientific consensus” and “[e]vidence is often cherry-picked to support a CO2-positive view.”

Eventually the team asked CoPilot, its AI friend, to write a limerick critiquing the existing report they were trying to undermine. It obliged—but its only real critique, as the intrepid Jessica McKenzie documented, was that the climate scientists who’d written it hadn’t pushed hard enough to get us cutting carbon.

There once was a report, quite grand Meant to give climate truth firsthand But some claim its tone— Though the data was shown— Lacked the sharp call for action they’d planned.

+An ominous new study finds that the Amazon is turning for a carbon sink into a carbon source.

These results highlight the urgent need to implement a zero-deforestation policy, strengthen controls on biomass burning and prioritize forest restoration programmes.

Which is…less impossible than it would have been without Lula’s victory last week. Let us hope!

Meanwhile, Ruan Martins documents Facebook continuing to list properties for sale in the Amazon that overlap indigenous land and protected areas.

Although Daiane Tenharim knew well the dangers threatening her people’s territory, she felt as if her home were being violated when she saw that part of the Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Territory in Amazonas was for sale online. A post published in November 2023 in Facebook groups dedicated to Brazil’s land trade advertised 183,000 hectares for R$118 million, a little over 17,000 hectares of which overlapped the Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Territory. ‘It is a sacred territory, where our ancestors lived. We have old villages, cemeteries, and many Brazil nut trees there that feed our people,’ says Daiane, 34, as she looks at the map of the property. What is happening on Tenharim land is not an isolated case. An investigation by Subsolo found that numerous properties in the Amazon are being sold illegally through social-media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, as well as marketplaces such as OLX and MFRural. Set the location on these platforms to an Amazonian town and search for terms such as ‘farm’, ‘forest’, or ‘native forest’, and a long list of adverts appears on screen. Some feature legitimate, properly documented properties. Others, however, show strong signs of land grabbing (grilagem): very large areas, very low prices, and, above all, false or insufficient documentation to prove ownership of the land.

+Alex Kimani reports on a new World Bank study demonstrating that off-grid solar—as opposed to utility-scale anything—is the cheapest way to bring power to 400 million people currently lacking it. What struck me is the incredibly low cost of doing this:

The report estimates that bringing reliable off-grid electricity to those 398 million people will take $11.4 billion between 2027 and 2030. That includes $1.3 billion a year in grants and affordability subsidies and $1.6 billion a year in equity, debt and receivables financing.

Meanwhile Europe is figuring out that electrification is the key to its future, as Akshat Rathi, Linda Poon, and Alastair Marsh report

“Electricity is the solution for our green aspirations as well as for our security equation,” Kristian Ruby, secretary general of Eurelectric, which represents more than 3,500 utilities in 32 countries, said on the Zero podcast. Oil and gas make up for more than 60% of energy consumed by industry, buildings and transport, while fossil fuels make up less than a third of Europe’s electricity mix.



“Europe has finally gotten the memo that electricity is our way of insulating our economies against these roller coaster prices of fossil fuels and against the wars in geographies that we don’t control,” Ruby said. And it’s not just a solution for Europe. If the world pursues electrification seriously, it can cut its total energy use in half while producing all the same services that the current system provides. That’s according to Oxford University Professor Jan Rosenow, who was also interviewed on the Zero podcast as part of an upcoming series on electrification

+Expensive liquefied natural gas is making it hard for factories to produce competitively-priced goods in parts of Asia, Stephen Capczynski reports:

To understand how disruptions to liquefied natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are reverberating across the emerging world, look no further than Bangladesh. Once-bustling textile and ceramics plants in the South Asian nation are running well below normal capacity as gas shortages lead to surging energy bills. Some factories were forced to halt production altogether in August and September, when an outage at an LNG import terminal compounded the crunch. A single shipment of the super-chilled fuel now costs the country more than $100 million, according to Bloomberg calculations, about four times as much as a contracted cargo would have. That’s resulted in about $2 billion in additional costs so far. Bangladeshi manufacturers supplying global brands like H&M and Ralph Lauren are dealing with spiraling energy costs and the possibility of more power cuts. Factory owners are worried that orders could be shifted to competitors in China or India, they told me on a visit to Dhaka last week.

+I’ve been writing about heat batteries for a while, but it’s very good see the redoubtable Brad Plumer going deep:

Most big batteries store electricity and discharge it as needed, and they have already revolutionized power grids and ushered in an era of electric vehicles. But this battery array, built over the past year by a start-up called Antora Energy, stores large amounts of blistering heat. To charge up, Antora draws surplus electricity from nearby wind farms that would otherwise go to waste, using it to heat carbon blocks to as much as 4,352 degrees Fahrenheit. The blocks stay hot for days, releasing heat on demand to produce steam for a nearby biofuel refinery, replacing the need to burn natural gas and coal. Only a smattering of these large heat batteries exist today. But experts say the technology, also known as thermal storage, has the potential to unlock vast amounts of low-cost clean energy… The U.S.-led war with Iran has disrupted global supplies of natural gas, leaving many industries seeking alternative energy sources. Some thermal storage companies, including Antora and Rondo, are considering ways to use heat batteries to fuel data centers as tech giants scramble for power. “It’s an incredibly promising technology,” said Jeffrey Rissman, senior director of industry at Energy Innovation, a nonpartisan research organization. “I struggle to envision a clean industrial future and a clean grid without a role for thermal storage.”

+The Public Renewables Project has a big new report making the case for establishing a public renewable energy developer in NYC, to finance and build distributed batteries, distributed solar, and thermal energy networks throughout the city

PowerNYC Development Corporation (PowerNYC), a public renewable energy developer, would be a financially self-sustaining engine of decarbonization that delivers clean energy projects including distributed battery storage, distributed solar, and thermal energy networks (TENs) at no upfront cost to New Yorkers. PowerNYC can deliver substantial citywide affordability benefits across its portfolio of projects. Examining battery storage alone, our analysis finds that an initial deployment of 200 MW of publicly developed distributed batteries could save New York City ratepayers at least $170 million per year.

+Todd Woody has a fascinating new essay on the mindset that goes with always having to think about an evacuation route:

Evacuation is becoming a mindset as one climate shock after another rewires our brains to prepare for disaster rather than worry about it. Thanks to climate change, any of the spot fires that routinely erupt near my Bay Area home when temperatures soar could explode into an urban inferno within minutes. So when Watch Duty calls in the middle of the night, I pick up. Around the world, climate-driven catastrophes are no longer random, distant disasters happening to someone else; they’re everything everywhere all at once. The toxic smoke from remote wildfires; the waves generated by a Pacific storm taking out multimillion-dollar beach houses a thousand miles away; the drying up of the Colorado River and its reservoirs; the glacier in Nepal that collapses in an instant. But threats feel more personal, knowing that when you leave your home it might not be there when you return. “Our nervous systems are constantly being hijacked, and our windows to adapt are getting shorter and more compounded,” says Adrienne Heinz, a clinical research psychologist at Stanford University. As Heinz and I chat, a Watch Duty alert sounds. “Is that yours or mine?” I joke, sort of but not really. It’s hers. Shortly after Heinz’s young family moved to Healdsburg in Sonoma wine country in 2017, they had to evacuate their new home as the first of California’s climate-driven megafires erupted nearby, killing 22 people and incinerating more than 5,000 homes in the region. “I knew that we would never go back to normal,” says Heinz. They didn’t. Two years later, Heinz’s family fled again as another firestorm approached. When a third massive wildfire ignited in 2020, they stayed put due to another existential threat that year. “It was super complicated because my 3-year-old had active Covid when evacuation was recommended,” she says. “No one sleeps on a hot, dry, windy night here,” adds Heinz. That changes daily life. “I’m always monitoring the wind and the red-flag warnings, and probably in a way that’s unhealthy,” she says.

+Americans have paid an extra $150 billion at the pump for gas and diesel this year, thanks to the Iran war. But since American supplies were essentially ininterrupted, $130 billion of that is just extra profit for oil companies. As Clean Technica points out

Connect the dots however you like, but connect them before you vote. Add it to the roughly $50 billion that US taxpayers have directly spent on the war, and untold more that has percolated through the rest of our economy due to inflationary pressure from rising energy costs, and it’s safe to say it’s well over $200 billion that this war has cost us, alongside the unquantifiable cost in human lives and suffering.

Those figures sound dry; Shelby Holliday, in a remarkable story for the Wall Street Journal, conveys what it’s now like every day, as the U.S. spends a billion dollars a day to protect the flow of oil

Under the cover of darkness, American jet fighters loaded with air-to-air missiles catapult off the deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington and make their way toward the Strait of Hormuz to shoot down Iranian cruise missiles and drones aimed at commercial ships. With Smucker’s Uncrustable sandwiches, gum and bathroom bags to get through the night, F-35C and F/A-18 pilots sync up with electronic-warfare planes, flying radar systems and submarine-hunting helicopters to create an umbrella of protection over tankers transiting the waterway. Hours later, the pilots slam back onto the carrier traveling more than 100 miles an hour, a cable catching their tailhooks to bring the night’s work to an end in less than two seconds. The unrelenting pace of flight operations—spread across two aircraft carriers, an amphibious assault ship and air bases across the Middle East—is putting a strain on aircraft and crew members, as well as on a vast network of mechanics and maintainers charged with ensuring the planes can fly day in and day out, according to U.S. officials familiar with the missions.

+Not what we meant by recycling. According to Hiroko Tabuchi, jet engines are being salvaged from scrapped planes to power data centers

In January, the federal Energy Information Administration said that the engines from the 4,000 old military jets it parks at a single desert base in Tucson could create 40,000 megawatts of power. That’s more than the generation capacity of the entire state. But repurposed aircraft turbines tend to be less efficient and more polluting than engines designed for conventional gas-burning plants. And data centers need more jet-powered generators to produce the same amount of electricity. Elon Musk’s A.I. company, xAI, has installed eight converted turbines in Mississippi to power one of its massive data centers, according to permits with the state and satellite imagery, both reviewed by The New York Times. The generators have state permission to emit carbon monoxide at twice the rate of other turbines at the site. The permits also allow a 25 percent higher limit for pollutants known as volatile organic compounds. Both carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds pose significant health risks.

+Palm Beach Florida got 19 inches of rain overnight Sunday—7 inches would have sufficed to make it the thousand-year-storm. Similar once-in-a-millennium rainfall over the weekend in Louisiana and Las Vegas. As Bob Henson and Jeff Masters report,

The record rains have been boosted by record-to-near-record warm ocean temperatures off the east coast of Florida. According to Climate Central’s Ocean Shift Index, waters of this warmth were made 10 to 100 times more likely by human-caused climate change.

Meanwhile, Zeke Hausfather reports that last month was the hottest October ever recorded on this planet.

Did I mention that it’s important to vote? It is.