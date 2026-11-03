The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn Egeli's avatar
Carolyn Egeli
7h

Thank you Bill. I've been a fan of yours since my Woodstock Vt days, now behind me. I live in "God's country" now in Randolph Vt township full time and love it. I am hopeful that Janoo will win today, and that throughout America, people are awake enough and loving enough, to counter the orange menace. So appreciate you!

Reply
Share
The Posthumanist's avatar
The Posthumanist
4h

Public Utility Commissions control the physical arteries of our civilization, dictating whether thousands of miles of copper wire will carry clean solar electrons or the combustion byproducts of a dying monopoly. A single decision by a utility board determines if a state deploys five gigawatts of decentralized rooftop solar—putting power generation directly into the hands of working people—or if it funnels captive ratepayer money to fossil fuel corporations for fraudulent carbon-burial schemes.

The 2005 consensus on carbon capture was an engineered delay tactic designed to protect private profits while avoiding the hard thermodynamic math of stopping combustion. Pumping pressurized carbon underground takes more than it gives. It is a mechanical absurdity compared to building high-voltage transmission for wind grids and utilizing the natural capacity of forests and soil that soak up carbon.

True economic democracy starts at the grid level. Every acre of land spared from industrial coal and gas drilling is an acre where animals that feel pain and fear can exist without becoming collateral damage for corporate dividends. Voting for clean-energy utility commissioners is how we seize our physical infrastructure back from concentrated capital. When we democratize the electrons, we lay the concrete foundation for a society built on universal human rights rather than authoritarian resource hoarding.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill McKibben · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture