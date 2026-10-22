The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Barbara McKay's avatar
Barbara McKay
5d

I watched last night's debate between Scott and Janoo, and can tell you that Scott did NOT claim you support his overall energy policy, but invoked your name specifically to bolster his cheerleading for nuclear power, which he said you also support. I sure hope he's wrong that you support nuclear, since there's nothing "clean" about it. The mining & transport of its highly toxic materials, and our lack of any reliable way to isolate the wastes from the biosphere - which remain toxic for tens of thousands of years - are all against it. No human civilization has ever lasted nearly that long, so it's obvious that these materials are beyond our ability to handle effectively and responsively; nuclear power is truly a Faustian bargain. And of course it's also THE most expensive way to generate power - not a good look at this moment when "affordability" is the main political football. "Using nuclear power to boil water is like using a chain saw to cut butter." (Amory Lovins) I've long been a big fan of yours, so please tell me that you don't support nukes!!

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Sam Matey-Coste's avatar
Sam Matey-Coste
5d

Great piece as always by Bill McKibben!

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