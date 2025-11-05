The Crucial Years

David William Magson
2d

On the Aus 3 hour free electricity - don’t get me wrong i believe in the need to mitigate climate change - but as an Australian with both solar panels and a battery (both purchased with government subsidies) it wont help me. Because by that time of day my battery is full and we are one of the ones feeding electricity to the grid. My issue comes at night as the sun goes down my battery soon runs out of charge and i start drawing from the grid. I need to increase my battery capacity but it is not cheap. It will mainly help those who have not yet invested in panels and batteries. That includes people who rent their houses (good of course). There is no incentive here (yet at least) for landlords to go solar and battery.

The Backeddy
2d

I keep thinking about how Carter placed solar panels on the White House and if only we could have built on that progress starting then...Thank you!

