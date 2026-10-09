The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Sam Matey-Coste's avatar
Sam Matey-Coste
Oct 9

Spectacular piece as always, Mr. McKibben!

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Mark P Simmons's avatar
Mark P Simmons
Oct 9

In Denver CO my back yard weather station, on an 8' pole in full sun, hit mid-90s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. IN OCTOBER. Growing up here in the '60s we saw one or two snow storms each October, including a whopper. Now I'm using my portable swamp cooler to cool my east-facing sunroom so the winter veggies I planted don't wither and die.

Fortunately my home is completely zero carbon, including powering two EVs. Energy comes from solar thermal system and two PV systems, with a robust battery.

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