The Crucial Years

Johan
7h

Bill McKibben’s piece is a masterclass in clarity. It reminds us that not all energy use is equal…and some of it is pure waste, by design.

McKibben’s conversation with Grok exposes the absurdity of pouring massive computational power into artificial vanity projects while the planet burns. From a behavioral lens, this is not just misallocation. It is moral misdirection. When energy is used to inflate egos, mine fake currency, or generate synthetic hype, it stops serving society and starts serving entropy.

I saw this firsthand working inside government. The systems that should be protecting public goods were often sidelined by private interests. The incentives were backwards. Efficiency was punished. Extraction was rewarded. And now, we are watching the consequences play out in real time.

McKibben’s framing is sharp: “The real waste is using energy to do things that don’t need doing.” That is the heart of the problem. We are not just failing to transition. We are actively choosing distraction over direction.

Thank you, Bill, for cutting through the noise.

— Johan

Professor of Behavioral Economics and Applied Cognitive Theory

Former Foreign Service Officer

timgonch@yahoo.com
7h

This has occurred to me as well. If AI is capable of a fraction of what is claimed, mass processing of data will quickly be replaced by highly selective processing of data, further refined by more efficient methods for reaching desired outcomes as well as reduced use of energy, until AI actually cuts overall energy needs.

