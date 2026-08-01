The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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timgonch@yahoo.com's avatar
timgonch@yahoo.com
17h

Sadly, the abundant chances to plan ahead have passed. Now it's just a question of how much damage we absorb before we overthrow our fossil fuel overlords and say enough!

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Stephanie C. Bell's avatar
Stephanie C. Bell
17h

May we see, really SEE, and change. Thank you always Bill McKibben.

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