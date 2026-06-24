The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Sam Matey-Coste's avatar
Sam Matey-Coste
6d

Spectacular as usual, Bill!

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MJoT's avatar
MJoT
6dEdited

Always thorough, endlessly grateful for your tremendous work and attention.

Save your posts in tabs to read though at a slower pace, not to marathon through them

Valuable and indeed crucial

Thanks Bill !

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