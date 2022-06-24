Share this postHow to support women's health nowbillmckibben.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailHow to support women's health nowBill McKibbenJun 24193Share this postHow to support women's health nowbillmckibben.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailThis afternoon’s post about the Roe decision had a broken link for the fund to support women’s health care in the South, where the effects of today’s retrograde ruling will be felt first. Here’s where to send money.Like this post3Share this postHow to support women's health nowbillmckibben.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail
Thank you Bill. A lot of the donation recipients look like abortion clinics. Do we know if sending money to them will help - I assume given the ruling they will have to shut their doors?
I am 71 y/o and I believe reversing Roe v. Wade was such a massive INJUSTICE. I personally was grateful that I had the ability to make sure I would not be able to 'spawn' such idiots as the rightwing SCOTUS members are proving to be, therefore preventing those like them from ever walking on this planet. What a shame.