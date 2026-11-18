34,000 hard-networking clean energy entrepreneurs gathered inside the Las Vegas convention center this week for a big renewable energy conference, but six sheep gathered outside, pointing out that they’re good at eating grass under solar panels.

Sometime late tonight or tomorrow, it seems highly likely that the Senate will pass the “permitting reform” legislation doing business under the name “BAAJA” for Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act. (Vote Tracker website here, courtesy of the people at No Dirty Data Center Deal). I’ve been urging its defeat, and I’ll keep at it—in case you’re still trying to persuade your Senator or Congressperson, here’s some segments from Ed Markey’s 30-minute speech opposing the bill, here’s Naomi Klein making an impassioned argument about how out-of-step all this is with the recent election, here’s the forever eloquent Ayana Johnson laying out ten easy-to-understand reasons why it should be beaten, here’s old hand Colin Rees making the argument from COP in Turkey, and here’s the Center for Western Priorities explaining the damage that’s likely to come for iconic American landscapes. Oh, and here’s some guy named Al Gore, also at the global climate talks in Turkey and speaking out with particular passion:

“The fact that President Trump endorsed it enthusiastically is a clue, the fact that the American Petroleum Institute is giving out free tacos in Washington to support it is also a clue. I hope they reconsider because I think it would be a very, very serious mistake.” “Trump will implement any legislation given to him in a way that continues to redeem his unethical pledge to the fossil fuel industry during his campaign,” Gore said, referencing Trump’s promise to provide help to oil and gas executives in return for donations prior to the 2024 election.

Keep passing the messages on to the decision-makers—DC is a strange place and who knows exactly how it will end up. (Kate Waxman in Inside Climate News reports some chance the House may slow the process). But there’s no filibuster in the House, the GOP still has a majority until January, and Big Oil is big behind this bill. (And Stephen Miller has listed it as one of his top priorities!). So I’d guess it’s going to become law, which means it’s worth thinking about the context, and the room for maneuver going forward.

The laws that will be rendered much less powerful—things like the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Clean Water Act were products of the 1960s environmental upheaval, which began with Silent Spring and reached its zenith with the first Earth Day in April of 1970, and the elections that fall when ecology campaigners knocked off a bunch of the congressmen it had identified as a “dirty dozen.” It was, that is, the product of a broad societal consensus that had emerged that we needed to do something to stem pollution.

BAAJA isn’t quite like that. As Emily Atkin points out there’s been essentially no media coverage (Substack, not the tv networks or metro newspapers, is where most of the fight has taken place). This far-reaching reset of the nation’s environmental laws is being rushed through a lame-duck Congress without hearings, and opposed by a fairly wide swath of civil society—environmental groups, racial justice groups, and the like. Its chief champion in the Senate is Sheldon Whitehouse, but he hasn’t been able to bring along any of the other Democrats on the Environment and Public Works committee where he’s the ranking member—indeed, many of the other members of the upper chamber historically most committed to environmental action are actively opposing it, including Jeff Merkley who will soon take over the committee. It’s also opposed by a number of tribal groups—Emily Pontecorvo has a good explainer on those issues, and if you’re still on Twitter Julian Brave Noisecat has been keeping up a steady commentary.

The momentum to pass the bill is coming largely on the back of one book, Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, and the YIMBY movement that helped empower. (As a book-writer myself, I confess to always being pleased when a volume exerts real political power, even if I disagree with the outcome). Klein offered a straightforward and non-hyperbolic defense of the idea in the Times last week that comes with a reasonable dose of humility

I don’t want this column to read as more confident about this bill than I really am. It is more than 400 pages, with much of it dedicated to technical changes to other laws. I’ve been unnerved, while reporting this story, by Capitol Hill staff members telling me precisely opposite things about the same provisions. Legislation at this scale rarely plays out exactly as its architects expect.

The question here is less whether Klein is right or wrong to back the bill (Abigail Dillen of Earth Justice offers a spirited point by point response here) than it is to say nobody really knows—it is a black box of a bill. And unlike paving the way for more housing or train tracks or other items on the YIMBY agenda, there’s a real danger here: if, as many expect, it lets us lock in lots of natural gas pipelines in the next couple of years, the longer-term clean energy gains may be overwhelmed by the flow of methane and carbon into the atmosphere.

But there’s no question that Klein’s argument—which again is a real argument, drawing on longstanding frustrations with our ability to get stuff built in this country—has persuaded the class of people who sit, say, on the boards of big nonprofits. That these are rarely people who have to rely on existing laws to protect people and communities they care about is notable; there’s a certain hubris that goes with deciding your sense of the common good outweighs the ability of people to defend their places. Just randomly this morning I got an email from some farmers in North Carolina trying to stop a Duke gas pipeline from going through their land.

“With new gas infrastructure proposed on this tract, we are asking for an updated ecological survey and public scrutiny of how this history is being considered. What remains deserves a thorough assessment before further disturbance.”

Here’s some coverage that explains things a little more, and a recent poster from their fight:

I fear this kind of project is going to be very hard to fight post-BAAJA, and I think it’s going to be very strange for Americans to find that they essentially have no real way to make a case against the rich and powerful. It’s possible, again, that the common good may trump all these individual cases, which I think is part of the Abundance argument—but it’s definitely going to be very different. In fact, I’m willing to predict it’s going to piss a lot of people off, who will want to know why they’ve been disempowered.

So, assuming it passes, there should be pressure on Democrats in Congress—and on presidential primary candidates—to figure out how they’re going to rebalance things here, to give Americans new ways to stand up to concentrated power. Things like “polluter pays” bills that target the fossil fuel industry are going to be more important than ever; advocacy at public utility commissions and state agencies will be ever more crucial. The American Petroleum Institute and other oil lobbyists clearly think that BAAJA is going to help, not hurt, them. (Here’s a picture of the truck they hired to cruise Capitol Hill, handing out free tacos)

We’re going to need some tools to stand up to that power, and hopefully there will be some chastened Senators to provide them.

The clean-tech industry has been squarely behind the BAJAA laws—but of course that’s because it will help their businesses even if it doesn’t do much for the planet. (A solar business can prosper even as fracked gas does the same). Still, it is something of a consolation to be at the big RE+ renewable energy trade show in Las Vegas today, with 34,000 attendees gathered to sign deals, network, and show off their astonishing mountains of gear.

There are vast chambers filled with—pile driving machines, robots that can install solar panels, robots that can clean solar panels, robots that act as artificial sheep trimming grass (I prefer sheep sheep—there are a bunch of those out in the parking lot, munching on hay around a solar panel), and all the other stuff you need to run a renewable economy. The rooms go on forever—this is clearly an industry that’s reached some early stage of maturity, no longer “alternative energy” but now a clear competitor for providing this most important of commodities.

The one thing that’s lacking (except for the sheep) is any sense of romance. This technology, and this technology alone, runs some chance of preserving a livable, beautiful planet. This technology stands some chance of giving us a peaceful world where we don’t fight endlessly for oil. This technology is inherently liberating, a way to produce a planet where each community has some control over its own destiny. This technology will let people have free electricity, as they already for three hours a day in Australia. And yet you’d never know that from wandering these vast sheds of equipment, all sold on the premise that its makers have connected six gigawatts or delivered 80,000 continuous hours of power.

The best argument I’ve heard for permitting reform came from Jigar Shah, longtime clean energy advocate, who said at the Vegas convention this afternoon that the permitting reform set up a “fair foot race” between clean energy and dirty, adding, as he pointed to the businesspeople around him, “I believe in you guys.” I fear, of course, that he’s not correct, and that in fact BAJAA ties a heavy rock to the ankle of solar and wind. But if he’s right, or close to it, then victory still depends on the clean energy industry telling its story in ways that connect with people—in building the information apparatus to compete with the absurd but effective myths of the fossil fuel guys.

We’re in a new world, we’ve got to figure out the rules, and we’ve got to fight like hell. As if everything depends on it, because it does.

Share

In other energy and climate news:

+The Guardian has a sobering roundup of the year’s bad weather

After the world’s hottest summer since records began in 1850, the death toll from extreme weather in 2026 is already in the high tens of thousands. That is a conservative estimate and is certain to rise much higher. As Cop31 continues and scientists warn that climate breakdown may be accelerating, the Guardian looks back at a year of droughts, fires and floods as a reminder that, unless the world takes urgent action to cut emissions, this disastrous year will be one of the best of the rest of our lives.

+Who’d a thunk it? New evidence, reports Rebecca John, shows more depth on the evidence that Shell knew all about the damage ahead from climate change

Evidence uncovered by DeSmog in collaboration with Rolling Stone reveals explosive new details of Shell’s decades of climate research that warned the company burning fossil fuels could lead to worsening storms — including studies conducted at the Climatic Research Unit (CRU), the UK’s first specialist climate research center established by Shell on the campus of a university in eastern England in 1972. Some of these documents might have been lost forever, had a sharp-eyed faculty member not rescued them from a dumpster where they’d been thrown out after the retirement of the CRU’s first director, the UK’s leading climatologist, Hubert Lamb. Now preserved inside the temperature-controlled archives at the University of East Anglia, a few miles outside the medieval city of Norwich, these and other files contain handwritten notes, official correspondence, and reports that hold secrets of Shell’s early climate research, detailing a program that would give the company advance warning of the numerous threats climate change posed to its business — if not to the people, like Arnold and his island neighbors, liable to suffer the most harm. Documents from the late 1960s show Shell playing a pivotal role in establishing the center before paying the CRU to carry out an in-depth “North Sea Storms Study” beginning in the mid-1970s. The findings warned Shell that storms in Europe’s North Sea — home to the company’s burgeoning offshore drilling business — were increasing. Rising atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) levels due to the burning of fossil fuels might be the most likely explanation, the Shell-funded study concluded.

+Absurdly, the UK is banning climate author Andreas Malm from entering for a speech. As Matthew Weaver explains,

Malm, a respected Swedish climate academic and author of How to Blow Up a Pipeline, was prevented from travelling to the UK. Officials told him that his presence was “not considered to be conducive to the public good”, but no further reasons were given.

Title aside, Malm is a serious writer and his voice deserves to be heard.

+The Times reports on a study showing that the carbon emissions of America’s big data centers are collectively larger than a large nation like Kenya. I mean, that’s silly. Here’s Harry Stevens:

Across all 403 facilities, 54 percent of the electricity came from burning fossil fuels, mostly natural gas and coal. Much of the analysis in the study amounted to detective work, underscoring the secrecy under which A.I. companies have been allowed to operate. Without a public list of data centers to work with, the researchers began by consulting a commercial dataset whose licensing rules prevented them — and The New York Times — from publishing facilities’ addresses, names and owners. The researchers spent hours studying building footprints and satellite imagery to confirm the location and size of data centers, estimated how much electricity they could use and then calculated their emissions based on the mix of power plants supplying each regional electricity grid. “The fact that we had to go through such an extensive reconstruction process just to understand where the infrastructure is and how large it is tells you something about the lack of transparency itself in the industry,” said Gianluca Guidi, the Harvard scientist who led the research team.

+New York State got a new slate of climate champions out of the election, Collin Kinniburgh reports

The newly expanded Democratic supermajorities in the state Assembly and Senate include some 50 newcomers to the legislature, among them a slew of climate-minded progressives. In the Hudson Valley, county legislator Lisa Kaul, who’s said she “entered electoral politics because I really wanted to do something about climate change,” flipped a Republican-held Senate seat. In the Buffalo area, democratic socialist Adam Bojak — a housing rights lawyer who wants to build green public housing and expand transit — won an Assembly seat. And across the state, candidates rode a tide of anger over energy-hungry data centers and high utility bills to oust incumbents. Altogether, at least 15 incoming Senate and Assembly members campaigned explicitly on climate issues, according to a New York Focus tally. About a dozen championed greater public control of the energy system — through building more publicly owned wind and solar, taking over local utilities, or both.

+Farai Mutsaka, with an update on the rapid spread of e-bikes and tricycles across Africa

Across parts of Africa, motorcycles and three-wheelers are emerging as a route to electric mobility, particularly in rural communities long overlooked by conventional mobility businesses. While electric cars gain ground in wealthier markets, these smaller vehicles can operate with less extensive and expensive charging infrastructure, offering a potentially cheaper leapfrog to electrification for the continent of 1.5 billion people. The shift also has potential public health benefits. Electric motorcycles and three-wheelers produce no exhaust fumes, offering an opportunity to reduce roadside pollution. In Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, where motorcycles are part of public transport culture, road transport alone is responsible for 40% of fine particle air pollution, according to the Clean Air Fund. A 2025 study published in the World Electric Vehicle Journal also found that electrifying Nairobi’s motorcycle fleet would eliminate tailpipe particulate emissions from those vehicles, while cutting daily automotive carbon dioxide emissions by about 85%.

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, a huge switch away from natural gas in the wake of the Iran war, in one of the world’s fast-growing nations

A cramped market in the heart of Dhaka has become an unlikely ground zero for Bangladesh’s energy transition. Down narrow aisles crowded with shoppers and delivery workers, tiny storefronts are overflowing with rows of solar panels and batteries. Monju Hossain, a sales representative for Dongjin Group Bangladesh, said the retailer is struggling to keep up with demand, with sales jumping 50% in recent months from a year earlier. The country’s worsening energy crisis, triggered by the war in the Middle East, is pushing households and businesses to seek alternatives to an increasingly unreliable grid.

Oh, and check out the airplane that took to the skies in China last week. They’re calling it the “hairdryer plane” because of the rows of small engines along the wing