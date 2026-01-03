The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christy Berghoef's avatar
Christy Berghoef
4h

In a country whose broken democratic system of government has been remade of the billionaires, by the billionaires and for the billionaires, the absurd and reckless decisions consistently made by this corrupt and godless Administration make perfect sense. Every Single. Time. Follow the money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Johan's avatar
Johan
4h

This is the November 2025 National Security Strategy being executed verbatim. The NSS’s “Trump Corollary” explicitly authorizes military force to deny China/Russia access to “strategically vital assets” in our hemisphere. Venezuela’s oil deals with Beijing made this doctrinally mandated.

The congressional bypass isn’t a bug, it’s the feature. The NSS elevates narcoterrorism to existential threat specifically to reframe military operations as “law enforcement.” No war declaration needed if you’re just “arresting an indicted criminal.” Article II authority claimed, war powers circumvented.

Three points from a foreign service perspective:

—Noriega precedent is damning: Operation Just Cause killed 300+ Panamanians, was condemned by the UN General Assembly. Citing it reveals they’re embracing extraterritorial regime change regardless of legality.

—Rubio lied strategically: Senator Kim’s right. But it’s worse—each escalation (boats→blockade→strikes→extraction) normalized the next while bypassing oversight incrementally. Commitment escalation as doctrine.

—International law collapse: Arguing Maduro’s illegitimate so extraction is justified? We just validated Russia’s Ukraine claims and China’s Taiwan arguments. Sovereignty just became conditional on U.S. approval.

The oil is real, Trump said “we want it back.” But the NSS proves premeditation. They built an entire framework around resource seizure masked as counter-narcotics, complete with constitutional workarounds.

If Congress accepts the “just an arrest” framing, they’ve conceded war powers permanently. Not just for Venezuela, for the entire hemisphere under the NSS template.

Oil is one thing…but it is a lot more than that, way more

—Johan

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill McKibben · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture