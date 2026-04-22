The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Janisse Ray's avatar
Janisse Ray
18h

Beautifully written, Bill. Thank you for your clear-eyed leadership on a burning planet. I was shocked to see that news about climate change is down. Please carry on, for the sake of all of us, and Happy Earth Day to you!

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1 reply by Bill McKibben
timgonch@yahoo.com's avatar
timgonch@yahoo.com
18h

I was on the radio this morning, and I spoke about the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill and Cuyahoga River fire as events that galvanized the environmental movement and me, personally. I believe another such moment is coming. An extreme season of floods, fires, dead whales and more is about to hit us, and I think people will finally realize we must act.

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