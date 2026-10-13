The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Paul Padyk's avatar
Paul Padyk
Oct 13

I look forward to the day when any/all of Trump's golf courses are repossessed as payment for his crimes against humanity and those golf courses are then transitioned to solar farms - true Karmic retribution!

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Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
Oct 13

The photo of the huge, healthy tree being felled to expand Trump’s golf course made me sick. A crime against the Earth is also a crime against humanity.

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