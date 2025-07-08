The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glenn W. Smith's avatar
Glenn W. Smith
4d

Writing from Texas from among families and friends with generations of Camp Mystic kids and the rest of us who spent our youth swimming rebelious swims in these Central Texas rivers: the folks, and I include non-human folks from these environs, are talking to us, singing to us, about what they hope we do. Listen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
V Baldwin's avatar
V Baldwin
4d

You, one of the very best voices for the love of 🌎 earth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill McKibben
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture