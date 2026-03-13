The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Bob Garthson's avatar
Bob Garthson
2d

Thanks Bill for your clear and timely assessment of the crisis that we are all in.

As a Canadian, while rejecting totally Donald Trump’s diatribes about Canada,

I would love to experience a combined effort involving all Canadians and Americans who want a kind, peaceful and sustainable world.

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Declan's avatar
Declan
2d

D never seems to burn out....he is relentless in his destruction and has been his entire life. From wearing contractors down in court (so he can avoid paying full price or at all) to enacting Project 2025, he has an insatiable appetite for domination.

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