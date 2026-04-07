The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Richard's avatar
Richard
4d

This is an excellent piece covering a complex array of issues that warrants the utmost attention--to ALL OF THEM. Focus on one or a few is NOT going to produce an result that produces a satisfying future for generations to come. It must be a priority. For humans energy is life. Trump is an obstacle not part of the answer.

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DM
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Unfortunately, here in New York, our governor is totally blind to the reality we're facing. Lots of us are working hard to get her to call off her attack on our climate law, the CLCPA, but she continues to push disinformation and ignore reports from the green alliance, the environmental defense fund, the Sierra club, etc. that show consumers will save money if she takes a more aggressive stand on the transition to a green economy

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