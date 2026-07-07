The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Sam Matey-Coste's avatar
Sam Matey-Coste
5d

Absolutely superb analysis here - fossil fuel fragility is fast becoming a nation-state's weakest point!

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Bradley Hillock Smith's avatar
Bradley Hillock Smith
5d

Great update Bill, thank you for all of your good work.

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