The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Mark Tang's avatar
Mark Tang
3d

I just upgraded so I could thank you and remark on the passing of one of the worst of the worst! And truly that is a class unto itself, but not in a vacuum, these people arise to do the most audaciously atrocious things because of the money involved. So, whether or not they are multinational corporate CEO's or Tin Horn dictators claiming to be socialists, it resolves around money and personal gain. This beautiful and precious Earth is doomed by our human nature being imprisoned by the worst of all incentives - fear and greed. No pass to Mr. Raymond; may he truly and fully be remembered and despised for all he helped wrought. Thank you that he must not be forgotten. More importantly, what are the lessons we can use to get beyond this history of wrong!

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GabrielM's avatar
GabrielM
3dEdited

Lee Raymond's denial of the role of fossil fuels in climate change gives planetary-scale meaning to "the love of money is the root of all evil".

Number one in the line-up of climate criminals? Including conspiracy to commit fraud on a massive scale.

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