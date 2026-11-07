The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Lora Lucero's avatar
Lora Lucero
16h

#BAAJA is the most consequential piece of legislation in my lifetime (73 yrs old) and I will fight tooth and nail to kill it.

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Margaret Perkins's avatar
Margaret Perkins
15h

McKibben is raising the alarm on a devastating bill, written prior to Nov 3. Democrats, come January you have the MAJORITY and can block any and all bills that allow FF barons to drill for an extra MW of dirt energy. Not one of Dems current members should vote yes on BAAJA. And our erstwhile hero, Sen Whitehouse has to make this case plan and simple. Please call him: 202-224-2921.

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