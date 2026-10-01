The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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timgonch@yahoo.com's avatar
timgonch@yahoo.com
Oct 1Edited

There's an issue up right now that illustrates sonething that makes people uneasy about this "grand bargain." Desperate to get Rocky Mountain coal producers an outlet on the West Coast to serve the Asian market, Trump officials have been shopping a coal export terminal in Oakland, California. It would be modest in size, with thoughtful environmental measures such as covering all coal in shipment or during storage to prevent blowing of highly polluting coal dust. The problem? They just presented the same project to investors, but three times the size and with no environmental protections at all. Would an administration already famous for the bait and switch claim that by approving the first proposal, Oakland and California have surrendered any right to review what they’re actually building? Of course they would.

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Christine Heinrichs's avatar
Christine Heinrichs
Oct 1

Thanks for walking us through this, Bill. I’m with Jared Huffman. Let’s keep working on it until after the November election.

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