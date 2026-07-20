The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Jane Dwinell's avatar
Jane Dwinell
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My Vermont cat just died from the wildfire smoke. What about all the wildlife? How many of them have died?

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9 replies by Bill McKibben and others
Rick McManus I Empty Earth's avatar
Rick McManus I Empty Earth
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Bill, "responsibility can never really be shed" is the sentence I keep rereading. The spectacle of blaming Canada for fires driven by a warming they didn't cause alone, while suing to protect the companies that did the most to cause it — that's not irony anymore, it's just refusal.

The title of your piece landed strangely close to home today. I wrote a scene in my novel called Empty Earth where a character tells a camp commander that you can save the land and the water and the sky through force and still be left with nothing — "there will be nothing left but an empty earth." I wrote it about a different kind of collapse, but reading about the Namaygoosisagagun families fleeing by boat with three dogs and a cat, it's not a metaphor anymore for a lot of people this week.

Thank you for keeping the responsibility in the sentence, even when the powerful are working overtime to remove it.

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