The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Kenny Bruno's avatar
Kenny Bruno
14hEdited

The federal government is run by lying greedy murderous traitorous irrationally clean energy hating fossil fuel loving fascist dictator loving extremely-good-at-using-power people. Hm, Should we trust them to implement BAAJA fairly?

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Mehar U Nisa, PhD's avatar
Mehar U Nisa, PhD
13h

What concerns me most is the possibility of confusing faster permitting with better energy policy. We do need to build infrastructure faster, but decisions made today can lock in emissions, water use and environmental impacts for decades. The real test of permitting reform is whether it accelerates the transition while preserving the ability to respond when better technologies or new evidence emerge. Speed matters, but so does getting the long-term consequences right.

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