The Crucial Years

Karen Ashikeh LaMantia
41m

This is what is left of his brain when the teleprompter does not work. Who wants to bet me this is the last time he speaks at the UN or he makes sure he has his own teleprompter for any future speeches, anywhere.

Sahil Chauhan
24m

I have always admired the West for its highly scientific temperament. It's almost unbelievable that the people of America can choose a man who is dumber than a 6th grader in my village in the Himalayas. Even children have come to understand climate change through living during the period of mass extinction and witnessing their mountains disintegrate.

