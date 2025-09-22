The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Matey-Coste's avatar
Sam Matey-Coste
2d

You ROCK, Bill! Thank you so much for your leadership on Sun Day!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robertson Work's avatar
Robertson Work
2d

Bill, you are spectacular! Deep gratitude for your life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill McKibben
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture