The Crucial Years

It bothers me that so many of you in journalism keep writing Minneapolis.... Here is MN we are all taking action. We in St Paul have whistle stop brigades to watch elementary schools and alert for ICE. Look up Willmar, MN and read about what has happened to their rural town because of ICE. Some of the horrible videos you see are from St Paul or outstate. Your monument should read Minnesota. Please don't do wrong by our state.

Is it not the pro-corporate-energy-provider-but-otherwise-liberal-or-even-progressive Democrats who are helping denial along? When my governor, Shapiro of PA, supports building massive data centers and more gas exploitation and infrastructure to support it, therefore also more waste of good water, when mining for essential minerals to support the massive increase in energy use requires (!) not only destruction of essential habitat but imperial domination of other peoples and countries -- surely it's time to stop and question the redefined premises of "sustainability" and even "renewable." Who has the courage to call on all of us and all of them to step back and reduce our dependency on ALL of it?

