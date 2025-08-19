The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheWhyExplained's avatar
TheWhyExplained
11h

Why did I add a #energy topic my Substack blog?

https://open.substack.com/pub/thewhyexplained/p/why-am-i-adding-the-energy-topic?r=1zyu0j&utm_medium=ios

Vital we know energy drives all #economic activity

You don’t have to be a energy engineer to grasp what sources available today and especially long term for #Sustainable prosperity

#sustainability

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Walter Shoup's avatar
Walter Shoup
10h

Bill, an excellent compilation of the destructiveness of Trump administration policy supported by many good examples. Large-D and small-d democratic candidates for office are winning elections because they are simply promising to give Americans what they really want vs what they're actually getting now. Thanks for helping to keep it going!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill McKibben
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture