The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Christy Shaver's avatar
Christy Shaver
20h

Thank you, Bill. It’s encouraging to see what is becoming possible with renewable energy, yet troubling how slowly we are moving. I keep coming back to what it will take for us to act with the urgency and collective responsibility this moment calls for.

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Cat's avatar
Cat
19hEdited

I keep thinking about what humans will be thinking in 50 or 100 years about why it took so long to simply do the obvious & available thing. Almost incomprehensible. We have surpassed 1.5 c, we have the actuality of the danger & destruction all around us & yet we are sleep-walking into disaster. For myself, I find this utterly impossible to comprehend.

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