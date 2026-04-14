The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
timgonch@yahoo.com's avatar
timgonch@yahoo.com
19h

Epic floods and fires are on the way. Meanwhile, the US Forest Service and FEMA have been dismantled. Disaster response will be at the level of a third-world country.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Cylvia Hayes's avatar
Cylvia Hayes
19h

Like you, I was one of the early ones trying to raise awareness about climate change. I was even one of the few dozen people trained by Al Gore to deliver the Inconvenient Truth presentation. We tried to get folks to take it seriously, but humanity was already too addicted to fossil fuel and our elected leaders were too beholden to Big Oil's money. Now the future is here. Honestly it makes me so sad and angry. Here in Central Oregon we're calling this the Winter that Wasn't and just crossing our fingers for the upcoming fire season.

Reply
Share
6 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill McKibben · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture