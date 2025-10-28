The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just Climate's avatar
Just Climate
1d

On that outrageous arm-twisting by the U.S. at the recent International Maritime Organization (IMO) talks: it got very personal. My former colleagues in the diplomatic corps reported that the un-American regime’s henchmen threatened counterparts with revocation of their U.S. visas if they voted to advance the carefully crafted levy on shipping emissions. Unable to persuade others on the merits, the U.S. resorted to ham-fisted bullying that serves only to destroy the international trust that is essential to our own national security and economic interests.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jane Dwinell's avatar
Jane Dwinell
1d

I paid 7500 euros for a 3 Kw rooftop system here in France. FYI.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill McKibben
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture