The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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timgonch@yahoo.com's avatar
timgonch@yahoo.com
9h

The fatal flaw of intelligent, reasonable people (among whom I count myself) is the assumption that intelligent, reasonable arguments will persuade people to do the right thing, despite abundant evidence to the contrary. The absolute head-in-the-sand, fiddling while Rome burns, blind, deaf and dumb refusal to see the obvious and urgent changes needed is infuriating. It can leave one gasping, flailing, at a loss for how to proceed. But that would be a mistake.

Our moment has been compared to the days before the Civil War for a number of reasons: the indolence in the face of emergency, the seeming impossibility of reasoned discourse, the looming catastrophe that could have been averted by cooler heads. But what is often missing from those accounts is the reasons for resistance. They are not mindless. They are shortsighted. They are selfish. They are foolish in the extreme. But they are not without logic. Those who have gained immense wealth and power from the burning of fossil fuels simply see insufficient reason to surrender their current bonanza for the possible benefit of others in the future.

Frederick Douglass, formerly enslaved, spent decades battling entrenched ignorance, selfishness and greed before, during and after the Civil War. He lived so long he felt compelled to revisit his autobiography twice, ultimately writing three separate versions. Douglass understood that some people didn't see the need for freedom for the enslaved, others just didn't see it as worth the trouble. But those who shaped the discussion, the wealthy and powerful who liked things just fine as they were, didn't care about noble purpose. They cared about power and money, and that he understood clearly. His words are as applicable today as they were then:

"If there is no struggle, there is no progress. Those who profess to favor freedom, and yet depreciate agitation, are men who want crops without plowing up the ground. They want rain without thunder and lightning. They want the ocean without the awful roar of its many waters. This struggle may be a moral one; or it may be a physical one; or it may be both moral and physical; but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will."

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PipandJoe's avatar
PipandJoe
10h

The truth is that we all should be furious, so no need to apologize.

The only acceptable source of smoke should be coming out of all of our ears.

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