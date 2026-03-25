The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Wayne Teel's avatar
Wayne Teel
1d

Virginia connected the first of its off shore wind turbines yesterday. The rest of the largest off shore wind farm will follow suit soon. The emotional appeal will work for some, but you could expand still more. Kate Marvel's wonderful books does: "Human Nature, Nine ways to feel about our changing planet." It is well worth a double read, both for the quality of the science and the emotional admissions she documents in herself and others. I shared all of them, and keep sharing the book. I will be at our local No Kings event, saying no to kings, ice, war, and fossil fuels. Make the billionaires pay is another worthy theme. We can say yes to solar, wind, conservation, raising the minimum wage, welcoming the stranger, and healing the land. We need a big day. See you there.

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Andras Boros-Kazai's avatar
Andras Boros-Kazai
1d

Safe and sunny. No courage needed. Not like in Tehran.

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