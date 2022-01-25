Madagascar is the fourth-most vulnerable country on earth to climate change according to the Global Climate Risk Index. The IPCC predicts ongoing increases in both drought and flooding for the country, with a “projected increase of average tropical cyclone wind speeds and associated

heavy precipitation and of the proportion of Category 4-5 tropical cyclones.” Last August the UN declared that the country was on the brink of a “climate-induced famine,” with a horrendous drought leaving “families scavenging for insects to survive.” Here’s how the BBC reported the story:

"I clean the insects as best I can but there's almost no water," said Tamaria, a mother of four, who goes by one name.

"My children and I have been eating this every day now for eight months because we have nothing else to eat and no rain to allow us to harvest what we have sown," she added.

"Today we have absolutely nothing to eat except cactus leaves," said Bole, a mother of three, sitting on the dry earth.

She said her husband had recently died of hunger, as had a neighbour, leaving her with two more children to feed.

"What can I say? Our life is all about looking for cactus leaves, again and again, to survive."