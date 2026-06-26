The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Kate @ The Thinking Path's avatar
Kate @ The Thinking Path
4d

I'm in the UK and it's been horribly hot this week. It's really made me think about how well adapted our homes and infrastructure are for climate change. It's unbelievably frustrating that climate policy has stalled.

I work in the wildlife conservation sector and the triple crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and a reduction in people's connection with nature is accelerating. At the same time, the nature conservation sector is shrinking due to a funding shortfall; redundancies are regularly being announced.

Your point about the dial swinging the other way is very reassuring, as is the reality that so many people want to see action, and are doing what they can to effect it.

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Merry's avatar
Merry
4dEdited

The indigenous peoples of the planet have always known the truth, the important and intimate relationship between the Mother Earth and human beings, which was eloquently captured in this quote:

“The earth does not belong to man, man belongs to the earth.

All things are connected like the blood that unites one family.

Man did not weave the web of life, he is merely a strand in it.

Whatever he does to the web, he does to himself.

The earth is sacred and men and animals are but one part of it.

Treat the earth with respect so that it lasts for centuries to come

and is a place of wonder and beauty for our children.”

― Excerpt from Chief Seattle speech in 1854

The earth will survive regardless of the harm we do. At this point we are collectively, as a species, parasitic. So, yes, whatever we do to this magnificent planet - to that which literally SUSTAINS us - we ultimately do to ourselves.

May years ago, a wise mentor of mine once described this phenomenon as the “exhalation of the vital force of nature.”

May we wise up and heed the call, at long last.

https://www.csun.edu/~vcpsy00h/seattle.htm

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