The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Penn Hackney's avatar
Penn Hackney
4dEdited

Thank you. It must be exhausting to do what you do, day in and out, in public, on podcasts and panels, in your writing, over so many decades. (After being blown away by The End of Nature (1986) I became reacquainted with you and your work with Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out? (2019) and Third Act.) It is also, I will venture to infer, fulfilling and occasionally rejuvenating. You have been an inspiration and font of knowledge to me and so many others. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
MJoT's avatar
MJoT
4dEdited

Reading this in wake of incoming tsunami of news was deeply heartening

Love your fighting, writing, arighting-things spirit - XX

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill McKibben
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture