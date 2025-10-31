The Crucial Years

Paul
1d

May Bill Gates be reminded that he's not a climate scientist. Furthermore, to think that one can address the worsening health impacts without addressing climate change makes no sense because climate change is a big contributor to the worsening health from vector-borne diseases to loss of habitat to the negative effects of higher temperatures, especially in poorer areas.

Brenda Cullen
1d

Thank you, Bill, for dissecting Gates' letter for us and putting it into context.

Disappointed but not surprised and another reminder that we should not lionize billionaires. Great news in the bullet points, however, they can't stop the green revolution now that it's profitable. (Something to be cheerful about). 😀

