The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Patty G's avatar
Patty G
2d

What an informative and excellent essay! Thank you for pulling all this together and writing so well.

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Jessica Wilson's avatar
Jessica Wilson
2d

Regarding the catastrophic feedback loop forming as we lose the Ponderosa pines: would massively replanting Redwoods along the California coastline help? I’m thinking along the lines of transpiration of the coastal fog…. And grazing buffalo on the grasslands rather than cows for their benefit to those ecosystems…. Obviously we’re not going to get any help from the federal government anytime soon enough, but California, being the world’s fourth (?) largest economy, ought to ever more boldly lead the way in implementing as many creative solutions to the climate crisis as possible! Did everyone see the recent PBS New Hour segment about the project using sound engineering to help revive dead and dying coral reefs? As one of the scientists in that project said, we need to be trying everything now!

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