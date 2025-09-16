The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clemencia Segura's avatar
Clemencia Segura
2d

While watching this beautiful documentary, I noticed that the solar panel fields featured are being mowed (most likely by a fuel powered large mowing machine). An alternative management of the fields would be to allow the fields to become native plant habitats for local insect communities to find the resources they need to live and survive. This is being done in some communities already with great success. You may look into (I'm not related or have a financial interest in the business) a brand new business which provides wildflower sod to use when turning lawns and fields into native plant habitats. If you're interested go to https://www.meadowlab.com

Thanks for the continued great work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yehawes (VA)'s avatar
Yehawes (VA)
2d

This is one of the best and most comprehensive articles I've seen on this in a long time. Too much else ends up snatching our attention away from the life or death effort to save a livable, cleaner planet.

Remember while we wait for Sun Day there is another safe, silent, but strong at-home and about-town way to cut pollution and send a message to the dominating corporations: This is the first day of the economic blackout dubbed Blackout the System, from September 16 to 20. The media won't cover it, but if it makes a dent in their bottom lines the billionaires will care. Encourage your friends, as consumers, to show our power by not spending money at major retailers and chain stores. Do instead use small local businesses, family owned businesses and farmers' markets. You might find some new favorites and send a message with your $... or lack of it pouring into their pockets. For those already protesting, writing and calling representatives and engaging in other forms of active resistance this is an easy add.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill McKibben
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture