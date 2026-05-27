The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

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Paul Scott's avatar
Paul Scott
21h

An important aspect of electrifying transportation is that, once the internal combustion industry (ICE) is dead, it's dead forever - and for everyone. Between now and when the last gas-burning engine is sold, some 600 - 800 million ICE vehicles will be sold. That represents a lot of pollution, a lot of oil being purchased, and more military excursions funded by oil revenues. And of course, it provides billions in funding to the most right wing men in the world.

Progressives should not be buying gasoline.

Globally, some 25% of new car sales last year were electric. Here in the US, it was less than 8%. Digging further, I learned Americans bought over 15 million brand new gas-burning cars last year. That's over 41,000 every day! Every single one of them could easily afford an EV, but they chose the dirtier vehicle instead.

Given the electorate is 50/50, this means Dems are buying around 20,000 new gas cars every day. None of them should be doing this, and all of them are perpetuating the ICE industry as well as the sale of gasoline.

I would like to see Mr. McKibben address this issue. How can climate warriors dissuade folks on our side from ever buying a gas car again?

Keep in mind that once we kill the ICE industry, even MAGAs will have to buy EVs because we're going to eliminate their choice to buy a polluting car. That's some serious leverage we should be using.

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timgonch@yahoo.com's avatar
timgonch@yahoo.com
17h

Sometime soon we will reach a point where the shift to renewables takes off. It will be so fast and comprehensive that in retrospect it will seem inevitable. There's no telling what will trigger it, though I have a suspicion. Certainly high gas prices will be a factor. But it may end up working in our favor that our president, who thinks he's a master negotiator, is actually crappy at it, and all of our adversaries know it. He'll go into talks with the Chinese, and in exchange for a free flow of rare earth metals and another 20 years of freedom for Taiwan, we'll allow China to sell the EVs in the US that American car makers don't want to sell anyway. India will follow, and suddenly it will be like the 70s, when nobody drove an American car anymore.

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