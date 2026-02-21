The Crucial Years

The Crucial Years

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Jason Polak's avatar
Dr. Jason Polak
4d

"There’s a second question resting on top of that one: whatever AI can do, will it make a lot of money doing it, thus justifying the enormous investments currently being made or planned for data centers? "

Even if AI makes a lot of money doing so, it will not justify anything. Even if AI increases the productivity of human beings, it will not justify anything, because we don't need to be more productive. More productive just means more destruction and the placement of short-term greedy human interests over the health of nature. Even if AI cures rare diseases, it will not justify anything because the side effects and damage it does in terms of energy usage far outweighs the good.

The AI datacenter issue is simple - it should be stopped. The only people who find it complex are those who desperately hold holy our capitalistic system of endless production and innovation, for nothing. There is nothing that can justify AI and if human beings had any sanity, we should have a zero tolerance policy towards it.

Of course that's hard to do when the vast majority of our retirement plans are invested in tech stocks and when it provides the promise of short-term gain for the middle-class living today.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Joe English's avatar
Joe English
4dEdited

Abby Martin's movie is simply beyond shocking. She and her team travel the world to track the consequences of the US military. Her attendence at events such as I am betting the Munich conference (I can't recall all of them, one was in Hawaii) is brought together with this incredible cross-section of places/people that are steamrolled over. One place is Okinawa. The stories she includes are many I never knew.

It's hard for me to fully understand how Abby promotes the events. She is a journalist, but the website never mentions her own online vast presence. When I viewed the film at the UNC CH showing, I posted a video of her speaking prior to the film on IG. And what she describes is demonstrated so expertly with her story telling:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRFiIQ4iQXn/

Also IG is definitely where one sees her most online about her ongoing journey as she tours:

https://www.instagram.com/fababs

Lovely story about Ethiopia and EV too! Plus windpower power!

Reply
Share
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill McKibben · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture